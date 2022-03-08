Grandview Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.36. 1,287,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,468. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

