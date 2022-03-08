Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.22

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.22 and traded as low as C$92.49. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$92.57, with a volume of 188,725 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.22. The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.35.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.