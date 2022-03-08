Gravity Finance Price Hits $0.0034 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $2,125.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.72 or 0.06656150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.73 or 0.99722112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00043652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

