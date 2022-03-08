Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Shares Down 4.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 13,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 9,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Great Wall Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

