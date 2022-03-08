Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99. 296,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 370,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

GRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Greenlane Renewables to C$3.00 and set a “strong” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Greenlane Renewables to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of C$148.64 million and a PE ratio of -43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32.

