GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GHG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 33,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,783. The firm has a market cap of $539.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.50%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

