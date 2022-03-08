Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.50 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 128.75 ($1.69). Approximately 482,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 393,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.50 ($1.72).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £563.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.04.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

In other Gresham House Energy Storage Fund news, insider Cathy Pitt bought 894 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £1,189.02 ($1,557.94).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.