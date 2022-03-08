Gridcoin (GRC) 1-Day Volume Tops $16.00

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $16.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gridcoin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 437,387,274 coins and its circulating supply is 406,734,242 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gridcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gridcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.