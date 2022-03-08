Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

GO stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,302 shares of company stock valued at $916,107 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.