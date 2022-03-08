Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.

Guardion Health Sciences stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.59. Guardion Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 69,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.