Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and $4,957.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.21 or 0.00262179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014565 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001302 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,376,028 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

