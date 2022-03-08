Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading Down 0.3%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.94. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

