Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Shares Down 10.2%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 3,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 15,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRSHF)

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

