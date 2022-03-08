Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CAO Sells $122,500.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HAL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,342,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,405,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $39.38.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

