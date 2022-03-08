Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Insider Mark Richard Sells 7,500 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Richard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 34,342,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,405,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after buying an additional 2,629,058 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Halliburton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,638 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $41,899,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,330,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

