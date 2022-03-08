Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $63,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

