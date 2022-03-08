Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $85.37 million and $302,771.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,616.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.43 or 0.06599402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.00257700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.19 or 0.00729249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.68 or 0.00506409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00067649 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.73 or 0.00344016 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 472,087,309 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.