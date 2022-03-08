Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.12

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.12 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 213,138 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The company has a market cap of £17.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96.

Get Hardide alerts:

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.