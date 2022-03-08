Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,580,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 15,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,792. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.