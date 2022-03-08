Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

