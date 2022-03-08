HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Short Interest Update

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 494,800 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
In related news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HCI stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.33 million, a P/E ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $139.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
