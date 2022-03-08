Head to Head Contrast: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Park City Group and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.77%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Park City Group.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 18.50% 7.95% 6.84% Versus Systems -1,026.29% -106.70% -70.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $21.01 million 5.48 $4.12 million $0.16 37.69 Versus Systems $1.39 million 9.17 -$5.78 million ($0.91) -1.14

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Park City Group beats Versus Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

About Versus Systems (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

