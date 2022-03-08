Head-To-Head Review: Compass (COMP) and The Competition

Compass (NYSE: COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Compass to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Compass alerts:

This table compares Compass and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Compass Competitors -3.40% -5.04% 5.59%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compass and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 382 1705 2527 79 2.49

Compass currently has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 198.64%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 60.69%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$494.10 million -2.80 Compass Competitors $2.07 billion $193.14 million 21.62

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Compass competitors beat Compass on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.