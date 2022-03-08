HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 10,200 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HEWA)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthWarehouse.com (HEWA)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.