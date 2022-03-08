Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Up 6.9%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.43. 287,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,960,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 240,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.