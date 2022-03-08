Hedget Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,735.00 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Hedget has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $189,735.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $1.71 or 0.00004416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00104763 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

