Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

