Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Up 10.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.60 to $6.30. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 33,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,703,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at $160,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $841.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

