Helmet.insure (HELMET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $175,197.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.37 or 0.06639560 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.86 or 1.00107290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,582,422 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

