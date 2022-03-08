Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147,468 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.