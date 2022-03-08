Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.
NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
