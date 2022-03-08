Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.90. 27,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,095,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

