Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in February

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

