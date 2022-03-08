Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess Sells 172,965 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $17,370,874.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of HES traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. 4,100,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 15.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,926,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

