Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CFO Sells $687,746.10 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CFO John P. Rielly sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $687,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,385,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

