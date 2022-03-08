Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 6,725 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $661,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
HES traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About Hess (Get Rating)
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.