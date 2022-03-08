Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 6,725 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $661,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HES traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after purchasing an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

