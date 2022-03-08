Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 24,655 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $2,485,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 37.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Hess by 50.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

