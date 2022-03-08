Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 25,973 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 25,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $2,591,066.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HES traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

