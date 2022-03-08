Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz Sells 2,341 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HES stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. 4,100,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $8,741,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,611 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

