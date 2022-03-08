Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz Sells 2,341 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HES stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.62. 4,100,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,863. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $8,741,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,611 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.
About Hess (Get Rating)
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.