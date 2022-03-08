Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

HPE opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

