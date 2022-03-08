Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,640 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,701,000 after purchasing an additional 579,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

