Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.
Shares of HPE opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.
In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
