Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $44.80. 3,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 502,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The company has a market cap of $635.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 86,040.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 67.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

