Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $21.77 million and approximately $181,308.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.93 or 0.06630354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,813.74 or 0.99557535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046504 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.