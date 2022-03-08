HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.