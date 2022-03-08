HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 1,184 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $169.51. 388,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,735. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average of $186.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

