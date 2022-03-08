HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 306 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $436.16. The stock had a trading volume of 169,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,295. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.