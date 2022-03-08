HighTower Trust Services LTA Grows Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.5% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $26,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.21. The company had a trading volume of 315,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,436. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.