HighTower Trust Services LTA Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.7% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. 223,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The stock has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

