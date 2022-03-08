HighTower Trust Services LTA Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.49. The stock had a trading volume of 423,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.04 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $370.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.32.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

