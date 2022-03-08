HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

